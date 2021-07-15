CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

