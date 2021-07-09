CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021

_____

729 FPUS51 KBOX 090736

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

CTZ002-090845-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-090845-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs around 80.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-090845-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs around 80. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather