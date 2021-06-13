CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

642 FPUS51 KBOX 130826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

CTZ002-132000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-132000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-132000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

