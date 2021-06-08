CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ 420 FPUS51 KBOX 080827 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 CTZ002-082000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ003-082000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ004-082000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather