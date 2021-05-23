CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

