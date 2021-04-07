CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

151 FPUS51 KBOX 070816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

CTZ002-072000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ003-072000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ004-072000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

