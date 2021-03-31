CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

460 FPUS51 KBOX 310816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

CTZ002-312000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.



CTZ003-312000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.



CTZ004-312000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.



