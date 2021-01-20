CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 _____ 627 FPUS51 KBOX 200915 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 CTZ002-202100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ003-202100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ004-202100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather