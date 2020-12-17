CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

431 FPUS51 KBOX 171515

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

CTZ002-172100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with snow likely, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of snow. Patchy fog. Total snow accumulation of

12 to 16 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ003-172100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with snow likely, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow. Patchy fog. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ004-172100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with snow likely, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow. Patchy fog. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

