Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 115 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy dense freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ003-170900- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 115 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy dense freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ004-170900- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 115 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy dense freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$