CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

942 FPUS51 KBOX 170616

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

CTZ002-170900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy dense freezing fog. Snow may be

heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-170900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy dense freezing fog. Snow may be

heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-170900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy dense freezing fog. Snow may be

heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

