CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

_____

908 FPUS51 KBOX 270833

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

332 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020

CTZ002-270945-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

332 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ003-270945-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

332 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ004-270945-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

332 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

