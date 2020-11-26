CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

