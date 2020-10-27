CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

_____

636 FPUS51 KBOX 270816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

CTZ002-272000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-272000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Cooler with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-272000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

