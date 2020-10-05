CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020
416 FPUS51 KBOX 050815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020
CTZ002-052000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ003-052000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ004-052000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
