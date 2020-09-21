CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

480 FPUS51 KBOX 210816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

