CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
383 FPUS51 KBOX 030648
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
248 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
CTZ002-030800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
248 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Not as
warm. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy and humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest 25 to
30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-030800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
248 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy and humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-030800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
248 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Very windy
and humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 25 to
35 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
