CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

