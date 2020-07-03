CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
483 FPUS51 KBOX 030816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
CTZ002-032000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s this
afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ003-032000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ004-032000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
