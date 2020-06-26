CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

155 FPUS51 KBOX 260816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

