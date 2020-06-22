CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020
_____
111 FPUS51 KBOX 220816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
CTZ002-222000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ003-222000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ004-222000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
