CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

_____

164 FPUS51 KBOX 030816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020

CTZ002-032000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-032000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-032000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

