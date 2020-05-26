CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
868 FPUS51 KBOX 260816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
CTZ002-262000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this
morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ003-262000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ004-262000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler
with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
