CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
_____
693 FPUS51 KBOX 300816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020
CTZ002-302000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ003-302000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ004-302000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
