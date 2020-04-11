CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

