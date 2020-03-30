CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

611 FPUS51 KBOX 300815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

CTZ002-302000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-302000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-302000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

