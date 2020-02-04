CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

_____

346 FPUS51 KBOX 040916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

CTZ002-042100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet likely with freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-042100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet likely with freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-042100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather