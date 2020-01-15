CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

_____

106 FPUS51 KBOX 150915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

CTZ002-152100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ003-152100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ004-152100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather