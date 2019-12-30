CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

_____

295 FPUS51 KBOX 300916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

CTZ002-302100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain, sleet

and freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-302100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain and sleet

likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-302100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain and sleet

likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather