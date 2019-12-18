CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

382 FPUS51 KBOX 180915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

CTZ002-182100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-182100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-182100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

