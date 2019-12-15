CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

533 FPUS51 KBOX 150916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

CTZ002-152100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a

chance of sprinkles and flurries this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Patchy

fog. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain with snow likely. Patchy fog.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-152100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a

chance of sprinkles and flurries this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Light

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-152100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Light

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

