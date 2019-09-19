CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

720 FPUS51 KBOX 190816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019

CTZ002-192000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ003-192000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ004-192000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

