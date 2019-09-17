CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019
_____
862 FPUS51 KBOX 170816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019
CTZ002-172000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CTZ003-172000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-172000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather