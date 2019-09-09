CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

