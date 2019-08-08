CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

183 FPUS51 KBOX 082016

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

CTZ002-090800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ003-090800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-090800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather