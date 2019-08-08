CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
183 FPUS51 KBOX 082016
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
CTZ002-090800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CTZ003-090800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-090800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
