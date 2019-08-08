CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

464 FPUS51 KBOX 080516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

CTZ002-080800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ003-080800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-080800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy

rainfall, and frequent lightning. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

