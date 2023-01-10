CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ 999 FPUS51 KALY 100927 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 427 AM EST Tue Jan 10 2023 CTZ001-101715- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 427 AM EST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-101715- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 427 AM EST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NAS _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather