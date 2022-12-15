CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ 264 FPUS51 KALY 150803 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 150802 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 302 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 CTZ001-151600- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 302 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. $$ CTZ013-151600- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 302 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather