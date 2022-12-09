CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ 182 FPUS51 KALY 090734 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 090733 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 233 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022 CTZ001-091500- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 233 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CTZ013-091500- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 233 AM EST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather