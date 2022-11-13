CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ 513 FPUS51 KALY 130843 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 130838 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 338 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022 CTZ001-131600- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 338 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-131600- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 338 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather