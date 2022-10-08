CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

334 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

334 AM EDT Sat Oct 8 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

