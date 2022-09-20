CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

_____

058 FPUS51 KALY 200758

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200757

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

357 AM EDT Tue Sep 20 2022

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

357 AM EDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

357 AM EDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather