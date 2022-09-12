CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

