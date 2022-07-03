CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

850 FPUS51 KALY 030554

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030554

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

154 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

CTZ001-030800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

154 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-030800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

154 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

