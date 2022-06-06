CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022

230 FPUS51 KALY 060748

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060745

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

CTZ001-062000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

346 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ013-062000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

346 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

