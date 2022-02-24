CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 _____ 432 FPUS51 KALY 240826 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 240824 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 324 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022 CTZ001-242100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 325 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Sleet or snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-242100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 325 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Sleet or snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather