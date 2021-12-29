CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

558 FPUS51 KALY 290832

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290830

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

CTZ001-292100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle with a slight chance

of drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-292100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

