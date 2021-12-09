CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

324 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into

the mid 30s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

324 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

