CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

403 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

403 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

403 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

