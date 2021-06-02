CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

CTZ001-022000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

CTZ013-022000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

