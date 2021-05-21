CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

_____

319 FPUS51 KALY 210755

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210754

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

354 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Much warmer with highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather